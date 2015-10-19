Buck-Tick (stylized as BUCK-TICK) is a Japanese rock band, formed in Fujioka, Gunma in 1983. The group has consisted of lead vocalist Atsushi Sakurai, lead guitarist Hisashi Imai, rhythm guitarist Hidehiko Hoshino, bassist Yutaka Higuchi and drummer Toll Yagami since 1985. The band has experimented with many different genres of music throughout their three decade career, including punk rock, electronic rock, industrial rock, gothic rock and straight rock. Buck-Tick are commonly credited as one of the founders of the visual kei movement. They have released 21 studio albums, nearly all reaching the top ten on the charts, of which three in the late eighties and early nineties topped them.