Shane Keister
Shane Keister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a70c296d-7603-4ffa-94ed-40faab2f2b45
Shane Keister Biography (Wikipedia)
Shane Keister is an American musician. He is known for his work as a studio musician, writer, arranger and producer. He plays synthesizer, piano, Hammond B3, Synclavier, Fairlight CMI, Fender Rhodes, and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shane Keister Tracks
Sort by
Superman (It's Not Easy)
Dorian Crozier
Superman (It's Not Easy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superman (It's Not Easy)
Last played on
Back to artist