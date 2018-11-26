The VaselinesFormed 1986
The Vaselines
1986
The Vaselines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vaselines are an alternative rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. Formed in Glasgow in 1986, the band was originally a duo between its songwriters Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee, but later added James Seenan and Eugene's brother Charlie Kelly on bass and drums respectively from the band Secession. McKee had formerly been a member of a band named The Pretty Flowers with Duglas T. Stewart, Norman Blake, Janice McBride and Sean Dickson. Eugene Kelly had formerly played in The Famous Monsters.
The Vaselines Tracks
Son Of A Gun
Son Of A Gun
Oliver Twisted
Oliver Twisted
Teenage Superstars
Teenage Superstars
Dum Dum
Dum Dum
Molly's Lips
Molly's Lips
Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
Turning It On (6 Music Marc RIley Session, 14 Sep 2010)
Overweight But Over You (6 Music Session, 14 Sept 2010)
The Devil's Inside Me (6 Music Session, 14 Sept 2010)
Poison Pen (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 14 Sep 2010)
Lovecraft
Lovecraft
Sex With An X
Sex With An X
High Tide, Low Tide
High Tide, Low Tide
Overweight But Over You
Overweight But Over You
Jesus Doesn't Want Me for a Sunbeam
Jesus Doesn't Want Me for a Sunbeam
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
The Vaselines
Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
The Vaselines Links
