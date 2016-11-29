Evelyn Morris, also known as Pikelet, is a musician from the outer suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. Although playing piano from a young age Morris's career in music began as a hardcore/punk obsessed drummer, performing in many bands but mostly in Baseball and True Radical Miracle. In 2003 Morris switched from drum kit to a mix of instruments and a loop pedal for recordings as Pikelet. The project employs delay pedals, piano accordion, drums, guitar and other forms of percussion.

Morris does not identify as either male or female and prefers to use "they", "them" and "their" as pronouns.

The name Pikelet comes from Evelyn’s mother, who used to spoil her kids with pikelets when she was a little strapped for cash. “She always had eggs, she always had flour and powdered milk in the cupboard, so she would just throw together pikelets,” Evelyn told Mess+Noise in 2007. “It was a really big deal for me, but I found out later that it was just what she did when she had nothing else.”

Pikelet released their self-titled album in 2007. They have toured throughout Australia, Europe and New Zealand playing with acts including Frida Hyvönen, Jens Lekman, Beirut, Camera Obscura, Darren Hanlon, The Blow, Sufjan Stevens, Broadcast and Ned Collette.[citation needed]