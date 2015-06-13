Monty BudwigBorn 26 December 1926. Died 9 March 1992
Monty Budwig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a70a3575-10e1-46f1-b1f8-ae929eb2e4de
Monty Budwig Biography (Wikipedia)
Monte Rex "Monty" Budwig (December 26, 1926 – March 9, 1992) was a West Coast jazz double bassist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monty Budwig Tracks
Sort by
Blue Sunset
Monty Budwig
Blue Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fwwc.jpglink
Blue Sunset
Last played on
Panama Rag
Monty Budwig
Panama Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br486.jpglink
Panama Rag
Last played on
Hello Central Give Me No Man's Land
Jimmy Rowles
Hello Central Give Me No Man's Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
Hello Central Give Me No Man's Land
Composer
Last played on
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwz.jpglink
Skylark
Last played on
Back to artist