Paul PescoBorn 13 May 1959
Paul Pesco
Paul Pesco Biography
Paul Pesco (born May 13, 1959 in Canandaigua, New York) is an Eurasian American session guitarist, singer-songwriter, film score composer and record producer.
I Can't Go For That
Rumer
I Can't Go For That
I Can't Go For That
