Stefano Montanari
Stefano Montanari
Stefano Montanari Tracks
Pavan in G minor Z.752
Henry Purcell
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
King Arthur (Chaconne)
Henry Purcell
Concerto grosso in A minor, Op 6 no 4 (HWV 322)
George Frideric Handel
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Strike the viol (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Chacony in G minor
Henry Purcell
Strike the viol (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
Fairest isle (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
Sweeter than roses
Henry Purcell
Music for a While
Henry Purcell
Now that the sun hath veiled his light Z.193
Henry Purcell
The Gordian knot unty'd - incidental music Z.597
Henry Purcell
The Gordian Knot Unty'd
Henry Purcell
If music be the food of love
Henry Purcell
L'abbandono di Armida: "Nave altera che in mezzo all'onde"
Leonardo Vinci
'Scherza in mar la navicella' (from Adelaide)
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini
Adelaide
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini
Concerto no.1 in A minor BWV.1041 for violin and string orchestra
Johann Sebastian Bach
Double Concerto BWV.1060 for oboe, violin & strings in C minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
O solitude, my sweetest choice
Henry Purcell
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, Part III: "As steals the morn"
George Frideric Handel
Strike the viol, touch the lute
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
