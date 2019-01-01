Éric DemarsanBorn 2 October 1938
Éric Demarsan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a705982d-bda6-42aa-9a11-fb192447f66a
Éric Demarsan Biography (Wikipedia)
Éric Demarsan (born 2 October 1938), also known as Éric de Marsanis, is a French film score composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Éric Demarsan Tracks
Sort by
Éric Demarsan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist