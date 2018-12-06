Jessica Cottis
1979-12-13
Jessica Cottis (born 13 December 1979 in Sale, Victoria, Australia) is an Australian-British conductor.
Sapiens (Saxophone Concerto, 3rd mvt extract)
Mark Bowden
Sapiens (Saxophone Concerto, 3rd mvt extract)
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
Michael Nyman
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
Open Ground
Victoria Borisova-Ollas
Open Ground
D'un matin de printemps
Lili Boulanger
D'un matin de printemps
Fantasia on British Sea-Songs - Jack's the Lad (Hornpipe) (Proms 2017)
Henry Wood
Fantasia on British Sea-Songs - Jack's the Lad (Hornpipe) (Proms 2017)
Pines of Rome (Proms 2017)
Ottorino Respighi
Pines of Rome (Proms 2017)
The Magic Flute - Aria De Holle Rache (Proms 2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute - Aria De Holle Rache (Proms 2017)
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
Henry V - extract 3rd movement 'Charge & Battle' (Proms 2017)
William Walton
Henry V - extract 3rd movement 'Charge & Battle' (Proms 2017)
Henry V - Overture (Proms 2017)
William Walton
Henry V - Overture (Proms 2017)
Symphony - Finale: Banjara (excerpt) (Proms 2017)
Ravi Shankar
Symphony - Finale: Banjara (excerpt) (Proms 2017)
D'un matin de printemps (Proms 2017)
Lili Boulanger
D'un matin de printemps (Proms 2017)
Pictures at an Exhibition (orch Maurice Ravel) (Proms 2017)
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures at an Exhibition (orch Maurice Ravel) (Proms 2017)
The Magic Flute (Overture) (Proms 2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Overture) (Proms 2017)
The Music Makers, Op 69 (Proms 2017)
Edward Elgar
The Music Makers, Op 69 (Proms 2017)
Fanfare for the Common Man (Proms 2017)
Aaron Copland
Fanfare for the Common Man (Proms 2017)
Deep Summer
Libby Larsen
Deep Summer
Virga
Helen Grime
Virga
Violin Concerto final mvt.
Felix Mendelssohn
Violin Concerto final mvt.
Symphony No 4 'Italian'
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No 4 'Italian'
Rota Bassoon Concerto
Nino Rota
Rota Bassoon Concerto
Overture - Italian Girl in Algiers
Gioachino Rossini
Overture - Italian Girl in Algiers
William Tell (Overture) (Italian Classics)
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell (Overture) (Italian Classics)
Fringeflower
Anna Meredith
Fringeflower
Violin Concerto for Flute
Felix Mendelssohn
Violin Concerto for Flute
Conga del fuego
Arturo Márquez
Conga del fuego
Musical Journey
Steve Sidwell
Musical Journey
Also Sprach Zarathustra (opening)
Richard Strauss
Also Sprach Zarathustra (opening)
Woolly Mammoth Rap
Steve Sidwell
Woolly Mammoth Rap
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
The Sea Hawk
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
The Sea Hawk
Beethoven Symphony No 6 (excerpts)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven Symphony No 6 (excerpts)
Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird (1919 version)
Igor Stravinsky
Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird (1919 version)
Symphony no. 1 in D major - ii. Blumine
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 1 in D major - ii. Blumine
The Wasps Overture
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Wasps Overture
Toreador Song from Carmen
Georges Bizet
Toreador Song from Carmen
Concerto for 2 pianos, chorus, saxophones and orchestra
Germaine Tailleferre
Concerto for 2 pianos, chorus, saxophones and orchestra
The Invasion
Kamran Ince
The Invasion
Symphony no.7 - final movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no.7 - final movement
2 Memorials for orchestra
James Ledger
2 Memorials for orchestra
Earth cry for orchestra
Peter Sculthorpe
Earth cry for orchestra
Icy disintegration for orchestra
Annie Hui-Hsin Hsieh, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Jessica Cottis
Icy disintegration for orchestra
Fringeflower for chamber orchestra
Anna Meredith
Fringeflower for chamber orchestra
Symphony no. 1 (Da pacem domine)
Ross Edwards
Symphony no. 1 (Da pacem domine)
Living in a Box für grosses Ensemble und Sampler
BIT20 Ensemble
Living in a Box für grosses Ensemble und Sampler
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2018-19 Season: Scoring up a Storm
Hoddinott Hall
2018-10-12T07:47:55
12
Oct
2018
Hoddinott Hall
BBC Worldwide and Royal Albert Hall Presents Planet Earth II Live in Concert
Royal Albert Hall
2018-05-13T07:47:55
13
May
2018
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 12: Ten Pieces Presents ... Sir Henry's Magnificent Musical Inspirations!
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-23T07:47:55
23
Jul
2017
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 11: Ten Pieces Presents ... Sir Henry's Magnificent Musical Inspirations!
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-23T07:47:55
23
Jul
2017
Royal Albert Hall
Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo
Southbank Centre, London
2017-06-25T07:47:55
25
Jun
2017
Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo
15:00
Southbank Centre, London
