Kelley Hunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a702331c-88dc-4bb5-bd5e-85fa47c8f86c
Kelley Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelley Hunt is an American blues pianist, singer, and songwriter. Her 2004 album, New Shade of Blue, peaked at number 9 in the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart.
In 2006, Hunt was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Her most recent album and sixth to date, The Beautiful Bones, was released on 88 Records in May 2014. She is based in Lawrence, Kansas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kelley Hunt Tracks
Sort by
Kelley Hunt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist