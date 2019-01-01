Justin FletcherUK children's television personality. Born 15 June 1970
Justin Fletcher
1970-06-15
Justin Fletcher, MBE (born 15 June 1970) is an English comedian, children's television presenter and actor on the BBC pre-school television channel CBeebies, speaking and performing in various, often self-created, roles. He specialises in slapstick comedy and work with special needs children through his show Something Special. Justin also appears as the award-winning comedian, Mr Tumble.
