Uma Karuna Thurman (born April 29, 1970) is an American actress and model. She has performed in a variety of films, ranging from romantic comedies and dramas to science fiction and action movies. Following her appearances on the December 1985 and May 1986 covers of British Vogue, Thurman starred in Dangerous Liaisons (1988). She rose to international prominence with her performance in Pulp Fiction (1994), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award, the BAFTA Award, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. Often hailed as Quentin Tarantino's muse, she reunited with the director to play the main role in both Kill Bill films (2003–2004), which brought her two additional Golden Globe Award nominations.

Established as a leading Hollywood actress, her other notable films include Henry & June (1990), The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996), Batman & Robin (1997), Gattaca (1997), Les Misérables (1998), The Producers (2005), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), and Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac (2013) and The House That Jack Built (2018). In 2011, Thurman was a member of the jury for the main competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, and in 2017, she was named president of the 70th edition's "Un Certain Regard" jury. Thurman made her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman (2017–2018).