Lars DanielssonSwedish jazz bassist, composer and producer. Born 5 September 1958
Lars Danielsson
1958-09-05
Lars Danielsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lars Danielsson (born 5 September 1958) is a Swedish jazz bassist, composer and record producer.
Lars Danielsson Tracks
Party On The Planet
Lars Danielsson
Party On The Planet
Party On The Planet
Last played on
Pegasus
Lars Danielsson
Pegasus
Pegasus
Last played on
Sun Blowing
Lars Danielsson
Sun Blowing
Sun Blowing
Last played on
Both Sides Now
Cæcilie Norby
Both Sides Now
Both Sides Now
Last played on
Africa
Lars Danielsson
Africa
Africa
Last played on
Orange Market
Lars Danielsson
Orange Market
Orange Market
Last played on
