Warblework I (Swainson's Thrush)
Linda Catlin Smith
Linda Catlin Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr21p.jpglink
Warblework I (Swainson's Thrush)
Last played on
Wanderer
Linda Catlin Smith
Wanderer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr21p.jpglink
Wanderer
Last played on
Light And Water
Linda Catlin Smith
Linda Catlin Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr21p.jpglink
Light And Water
Last played on
Sparling
Laurence Crane
Sparling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Sparling
Last played on
O Zomer
Cassandra Miller
O Zomer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwhs.jpglink
O Zomer
Last played on
String Quartet
Julius Aglinskas
Julius Aglinskas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
String Quartet
Grinding-Bust-Turning
Oliver C. Leith
Oliver C. Leith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Grinding-Bust-Turning
Modre kvety (Les fleurs bleues)
Adrian Demoč
Adrian Demoč
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Modre kvety (Les fleurs bleues)
Songs: Weedy Willie
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Weedy Willie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Weedy Willie
Composer
Singer
Songs: Very Embarrassing
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Very Embarrassing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Very Embarrassing
Composer
Singer
Songs: Fruit and Vegetables
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Fruit and Vegetables
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Fruit and Vegetables
Composer
Singer
Songs: Silver Swan
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Silver Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Silver Swan
Composer
Singer
Sapporo
Toshi Ichiyanagi
Sapporo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Sapporo
Songs: My Wife is French
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: My Wife is French
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: My Wife is French
Composer
Singer
Songs: Mushrooms on Toast
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Mushrooms on Toast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Mushrooms on Toast
Composer
Singer
Songs: Jealousy
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Jealousy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Jealousy
Composer
Singer
Songs: Foreign Land
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Foreign Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Foreign Land
Composer
Singer
Songs: Dandruff
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Dandruff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Dandruff
Composer
Singer
Songs: Come Away (Dowland)
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Come Away (Dowland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Come Away (Dowland)
Composer
Singer
Songs: Art
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: Art
Composer
Singer
Songs: My Beloved
Chris Newman, Chris Newman & Apartment House
Songs: My Beloved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Songs: My Beloved
Composer
Singer
Tap Dancing In The Sand
Robert Ashley
Robert Ashley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Tap Dancing In The Sand
Graffiti composition
Christian Marclay
Christian Marclay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Graffiti composition
Last played on
John White in Berlin
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
John White in Berlin
Last played on
Paper Cut
Claudia Molitor
Paper Cut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Paper Cut
Last played on
Twonings
Alvin Lucier
Alvin Lucier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyw52.jpglink
Twonings
Predictables
Tom Johnson
Tom Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Predictables
Things that happen again (again)
Paul Newland
Paul Newland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Things that happen again (again)
trio-stella
Makiko Nishikaze & Apartment House
trio-stella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
trio-stella
Composer
Requiem of Art (NYC) - Fluxorum Organum (arr. Anton Lukoszevieze)
Henning Christiansen
Henning Christiansen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Requiem of Art (NYC) - Fluxorum Organum (arr. Anton Lukoszevieze)
Last played on
Femenine (UK premiere)
Julius Eastman
Julius Eastman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Femenine (UK premiere)
Last played on
Coming Together (including Part 2, Attica)
Frederic Rzewski
Frederic Rzewski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024vcqv.jpglink
Coming Together (including Part 2, Attica)
Singer
Last played on
Freezywater
Leo Chadburn
Leo Chadburn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxg89.jpglink
Freezywater
Last played on
Generic Compositions #2,3,5. 4
Christopher Fox
Christopher Fox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Generic Compositions #2,3,5. 4
B.Org (inegale)
Martin Arnold & Apartment House
B.Org (inegale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
B.Org (inegale)
Composer
Berceuse
Aldo Clementi
Berceuse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Berceuse
1, 2, 1-2-3-4
Gavin Bryars
Gavin Bryars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
1, 2, 1-2-3-4
Last played on
See Our Lake (1999)
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
See Our Lake (1999)
Last played on
Melody IV part I
Jon Gibson
Jon Gibson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Melody IV part I
Insomnia Drawing
Loys Bourgeois
Loys Bourgeois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Insomnia Drawing
Blank (2002)
Christopher Fox
Christopher Fox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Blank (2002)
Where beautiful feathers abound
Peter Garland
Peter Garland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Where beautiful feathers abound
String Quartet No.1
Toshi Ichiyanagi
Toshi Ichiyanagi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
String Quartet No.1
Concert for Piano and Orchestra - Aria
John Cage
John Cage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8m.jpglink
Concert for Piano and Orchestra - Aria
fluxorum organum Part II
Henning Christiansen
Henning Christiansen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
fluxorum organum Part II
CHINESE WALL PAPER (Version One)
Luiz Henrique Yudo & Apartment House
Luiz Henrique Yudo & Apartment House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
CHINESE WALL PAPER (Version One)
Composer
Music For Everyman
George Maciunas
George Maciunas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Music For Everyman
Seven Short Pieces I - VII
Apartment House
Apartment House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Seven Short Pieces I - VII
Last played on
