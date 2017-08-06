MC RenBorn 16 June 1969
MC Ren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6f5f408-e37e-444a-a0dc-ea41a152dfcf
MC Ren Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorenzo Jerald Patterson (born June 16, 1969), better known by his stage name MC Ren, is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer from Compton, California. He is the founder and owner of the record label Villain. His moniker is derived from the middle letters in his first name (Lorenzo).[citation needed]
MC Ren began his solo career signed as a solo artist to Eazy-E's Ruthless in early 1987, while still attending high school. By the end of 1987, after having written almost half of Eazy-Duz-It, he was included in N.W.A. After the group disbanded in 1991, he stayed with Ruthless, before leaving the label in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MC Ren Tracks
Sort by
Hello (feat. Dr. Dre & MC Ren)
Ice Cube
Hello (feat. Dr. Dre & MC Ren)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf37.jpglink
Hello (feat. Dr. Dre & MC Ren)
Last played on
MC Ren Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist