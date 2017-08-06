Lorenzo Jerald Patterson (born June 16, 1969), better known by his stage name MC Ren, is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer from Compton, California. He is the founder and owner of the record label Villain. His moniker is derived from the middle letters in his first name (Lorenzo).[citation needed]

MC Ren began his solo career signed as a solo artist to Eazy-E's Ruthless in early 1987, while still attending high school. By the end of 1987, after having written almost half of Eazy-Duz-It, he was included in N.W.A. After the group disbanded in 1991, he stayed with Ruthless, before leaving the label in 1998.