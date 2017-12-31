Russell MaloneBorn 8 November 1963
Russell Malone
1963-11-08
Russell Malone Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Malone (born November 8, 1963) is an American jazz guitarist. He began working with Jimmy Smith in 1988 and went on to work with Harry Connick, Jr. and Diana Krall throughout the 1990s.
Russell Malone Tracks
Theme From Chico And The Man
Russell Malone
Theme From Chico And The Man
Theme From Chico And The Man
Pocket Watch
Russell Malone
Pocket Watch
Pocket Watch
There'll Be Another Spring
Russell Malone
There'll Be Another Spring
There'll Be Another Spring
The Bad & The Beautiful
Russell Malone
The Bad & The Beautiful
The Bad & The Beautiful
Blue Skies
Irving Berlin
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Popsicle Toes
John Clayton
Popsicle Toes
Popsicle Toes
You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me
Diana Krall
You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me
You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me
