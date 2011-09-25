.O.rang (or 'O'rang) was an experimental music project led by former Talk Talk members Lee Harris and Paul Webb, with a shifting cast of guest musicians.

.O.rang's music exhibits more culturally diverse influences than Talk Talk. Webb has commented "We used to be in a reggae band when we were younger... The Talk Talk thing was always very Westernised, and we were listening to other kinds of world music." Among other elements, the project draws on dub, Krautrock, post-rock and world fusion music.

The group's first album, Herd of Instinct (1994), was recorded similarly to Talk Talk's later albums: guest musicians played hours of improvisational material, then the performances were edited down and pieced together. However, in contrast to Talk Talk, the song structures were not planned before being recorded. Paul Webb explained, "it was recorded before it was written." Guests on the album included former Bark Psychosis leader Graham Sutton and Portishead singer Beth Gibbons (who at the time applied to become the group's singer, before Portishead's growing success removed this possibility).