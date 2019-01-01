Stella Getz (born 10 October 1976) is a Norwegian singer and former popstar. Born in Nigeria, she grew up in Trondheim. Her single, the Eurodance-song "Friends" from 1993 became a big hit in Norway and other countries in Europe. The music video went often on MTV and she became popular especially in Germany. Here, she toured with names like Dr. Alban and 2 Unlimited. Her other singles were "Dr. Love", "Yeah Yeah", "All in All", and "Ta-di-di-boom". In 1994, her debut album, Forbidden Dreams was released. In 1995, Stella Getz was engaged to the Norwegian popstar Espen Lind.