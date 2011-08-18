The Door and the WindowFormed 1979. Disbanded 1981
The Door and the Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6eb824e-1a86-4699-aa4b-a1638b47e32b
The Door and the Window Tracks
Sort by
He feels like a Doris
The Door and the Window
He feels like a Doris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part Time Punks
The Door and the Window
Part Time Punks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part Time Punks
Last played on
The Door and the Window Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist