DamaruBorn 2 July 1986
Damaru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6ea5f8c-71b3-44ba-98f4-07be90fb13e3
Damaru Biography (Wikipedia)
Dino Orpheo Canterburg (born 2 July 1986, in Paramaribo), better known by his stage name Damaru, is a Surinamese singer and rapper. He is best known for his song "Mi Rowsu (Tuintje In Mijn Hart)" with Dutch singer Jan Smit.
