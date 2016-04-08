Hollaphonic
Hollaphonic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03vxrpp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6e40742-cf60-45ae-a37c-dfab6d9a99d0
Hollaphonic Biography (Wikipedia)
Hollaphonic are a British DJ and production duo based in Dubai, UAE, composed of Greg Stainer and Olly Wood. They were the first dance music duo to be signed to a major record label in the Middle East.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hollaphonic Tracks
Sort by
Turn The Lights Down
Hollaphonic
Turn The Lights Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrpp.jpglink
Turn The Lights Down
Performer
Last played on
Dangerous
Hollaphonic
Dangerous
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrpp.jpglink
Dangerous
Last played on
Surrounded By Bass
Hollaphonic
Surrounded By Bass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrpp.jpglink
Surrounded By Bass
Last played on
Glitterball (Hollaphonic Remix) (feat. Ella Henderson)
Sigma
Glitterball (Hollaphonic Remix) (feat. Ella Henderson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0386jqm.jpglink
Glitterball (Hollaphonic Remix) (feat. Ella Henderson)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hollaphonic
Back to artist