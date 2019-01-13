Frankie HowerdBorn 6 March 1917. Died 19 April 1992
Frankie Howerd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6db6249-50bd-4df0-9df9-e983edbbe1f0
Frankie Howerd Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Alick Howard, OBE (6 March 1917 – 19 April 1992), better known by his stage-name Frankie Howerd, was an English comedian and comic actor whose career, described by fellow comedian Barry Cryer as "a series of comebacks", spanned six decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankie Howerd Tracks
Sort by
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
Monsewer Eddie Gray, Frankie Howerd & Kenneth Connor
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
Last played on
All Through The Night
Frankie Howerd
All Through The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01h0l6m.jpglink
All Through The Night
Last played on
Song & Dance Man
Frankie Howerd
Song & Dance Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song & Dance Man
Last played on
Comedy Tonight (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum)
Frankie Howerd
Comedy Tonight (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comedy Tonight (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum)
Performer
Last played on
I'm Nobody's Baby
Frankie Howerd
I'm Nobody's Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Nobody's Baby
Last played on
All's Going Well (My Lady Montmorency)
Frankie Howerd
All's Going Well (My Lady Montmorency)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All's Going Well (My Lady Montmorency)
Last played on
Three Little Fishes
Frankie Howerd
Three Little Fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Little Fishes
Last played on
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
Monsewer Eddie Gray, Frankie Howerd & Jon
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Ought To Have A Maid
Last played on
Comedy Tonight
Frankie Howerd
Comedy Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Je T'aime
June WHitfield and Frankie Howard
Up Je T'aime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Je T'aime
Performer
Last played on
Nymphs and shepherds (The Libertine)
MARGARET RUTHERFORD & Frankie Howerd
Nymphs and shepherds (The Libertine)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nymphs and shepherds (The Libertine)
Performer
Last played on
Lovely
Frankie Howerd
Lovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovely
Last played on
Two elephants
Frankie Howerd
Two elephants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two elephants
Last played on
Frankie Howerd At The Establishment
Frankie Howerd
Frankie Howerd At The Establishment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frankie Howerd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist