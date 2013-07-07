Raam LaxmanIndian composer
Raam Laxman
Raam Laxman Biography (Wikipedia)
Raamlaxman (born Vijay Patil on 16 September, 1942) is an Indian composer, pianist, musician and accordionist. Raamlaxman is most famous for his work with Rajshri Productions of Hindi films. He composed music for their hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Raamlaxman has made almost 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri.
Raamlaxman is the "Laxman" of duo composers "Raam-Laxman". In 1976, Raam died immediately after signing the film Agent Vinod 1977. Laxman continued to retain Raam's name in Marathi as well as Hindi films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
