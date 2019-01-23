Thomas WeelkesBorn 15 October 1576. Died 1 December 1623
Thomas Weelkes
1576-10-25
Thomas Weelkes Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Weelkes (baptised 25 October 1576 – 30 November 1623) was an English composer and organist. He became organist of Winchester College in 1598, moving to Chichester Cathedral. His works are chiefly vocal, and include madrigals, anthems and services.
