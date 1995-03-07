Kazimierz Wiłkomirski; (September 1, 1900, Moscow - March 7 1995, Warsaw) was a Polish cellist, composer and conductor. Son of Alfred Wiłkomirski, brother of Wanda Wiłkomirska and violinist Michael Wilkomirski. Graduate of the Moscow Conservatory (cello student of Alfred von Glenn).

1930-1939 - member of the Kwartet Polski (Polish Quartet) with Irena Dubiska, 1945-1947 - Szymanowski Quartet. During World War II, living in occupied Warsaw, participated in underground quartet concerts with Eugenia Umińska.

In 1934—1939 - director of the Gdańsk Conservatory; 1945—1947 - first rector of Łódź Conservatory. Director of the Baltic State Opera (then Gdańsk Opera) in 1952–57; professor of the Academy of Music in Sopot. After 1957 - Director and Principal Conductor of Opera Wrocławska.

Gave concerts as solo cellist.