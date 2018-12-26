Ray HeindorfBorn 25 August 1908. Died 2 February 1980
Ray Heindorf
1908-08-25
Ray Heindorf Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Heindorf (August 25, 1908 – February 3, 1980) was an American songwriter, composer, conductor, and arranger.
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
George Gershwin
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
Conductor
Last played on
Spellbound
Miklós Rózsa
Spellbound
Spellbound
Last played on
A Star Is Born (1954) - The Man Who Got Away
Harold Arlen
A Star Is Born (1954) - The Man Who Got Away
A Star Is Born (1954) - The Man Who Got Away
Orchestra
Last played on
Baby Doll (1956) Baby Doll and the Empty House
Kenyon Hopkins
Baby Doll (1956) Baby Doll and the Empty House
Baby Doll (1956) Baby Doll and the Empty House
Orchestra
Last played on
The Man That Got Away
Harold Arlen
The Man That Got Away
The Man That Got Away
Last played on
The Roaring Twenties (1939) - Incidental Music
Ray Heindorf
The Roaring Twenties (1939) - Incidental Music
The Roaring Twenties (1939) - Incidental Music
Orchestra
Last played on
It's A New World
Harold Arlen
It's A New World
It's A New World
The Man That Got Away
George Gershwin
The Man That Got Away
The Man That Got Away
Rhapsody in Blue - Overture
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue - Overture
Rhapsody in Blue - Overture
Movie Theme Song Medley
Harry Warren
Movie Theme Song Medley
Movie Theme Song Medley
Last played on
Being in Love (from The Music Man, film score)
Meredith Willson
Being in Love (from The Music Man, film score)
Being in Love (from The Music Man, film score)
Secret Love
Clare Teal
Secret Love
Secret Love
Songs from A Star is Born (film score)
Harold Arlen
Songs from A Star is Born (film score)
Songs from A Star is Born (film score)
42nd Street (from 42 Street - musical)
Harry Warren
42nd Street (from 42 Street - musical)
42nd Street (from 42 Street - musical)
A Streetcar Named Desire (feat. Ray Heindorf)
Alex North
A Streetcar Named Desire (feat. Ray Heindorf)
A Streetcar Named Desire (feat. Ray Heindorf)
Last played on
