Grand SlamJapanese heavy metal band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 19 February 1997
Grand Slam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6d4fd80-abfc-460f-accb-6222b5b562e5
Grand Slam Tracks
Sort by
Take You There (feat. Mr V)
Grand Slam
Take You There (feat. Mr V)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take You There (feat. Mr V)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Grand Slam Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist