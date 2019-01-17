Andrew Youakim, performing as Andy Kim, is a Canadian pop rock singer and songwriter. He grew up in Montreal, Quebec. He is known for hits that he released in the late 1960s and 1970s: the international hit "Baby, I Love You" in 1969, and "Rock Me Gently", which topped the US singles chart in 1974. He co-wrote "Sugar, Sugar" in 1968 and sang on the recording as part of The Archies; it was #1 for four weeks and was "Record of the Year" for 1969.

He has recorded under the stage name Baron Longfellow since the mid-1980s or just as Longfellow in the early 1990s. He continues to perform under his original recording name of Andy Kim.