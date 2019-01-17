Andy KimBorn 5 December 1946
Andrew Youakim, performing as Andy Kim, is a Canadian pop rock singer and songwriter. He grew up in Montreal, Quebec. He is known for hits that he released in the late 1960s and 1970s: the international hit "Baby, I Love You" in 1969, and "Rock Me Gently", which topped the US singles chart in 1974. He co-wrote "Sugar, Sugar" in 1968 and sang on the recording as part of The Archies; it was #1 for four weeks and was "Record of the Year" for 1969.
He has recorded under the stage name Baron Longfellow since the mid-1980s or just as Longfellow in the early 1990s. He continues to perform under his original recording name of Andy Kim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
