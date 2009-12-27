David MorleyBorn 6 August 1965
David Morley
1965-08-06
David Morley Biography (Wikipedia)
David Morley (born 6 August 1965 in London, England) was a child actor, and most notably featured in Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon.
Morley now lives in Belgium, where he works as an electronic musician and producer. He was the in-house engineer for R&S Records in the 1980s and 1990s. He worked with DJ Andrea Parker for many years, co-writing and producing her album Kiss My Arp and many of her other releases.
He has released four of his own albums: Tilted, Ghosts, Sanctum. and The Origin of Storms
