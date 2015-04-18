Rebecca Hollweg
Rebecca Hollweg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6c4f981-e443-4f4e-a0e0-f3895d5f659c
Rebecca Hollweg Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Hollweg (born 30 June 1964) is an English singer-songwriter. She has been described as "a talented songsmith" who "combines old-school craftsmanship with Joni Mitchell's perspectives on relationships and environment" and "a silky-voiced jazz-influenced songwriter" who "laces her low-key arrangements with exquisite vocals".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebecca Hollweg Tracks
Sort by
Ruby
Rebecca Hollweg
Ruby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruby
Last played on
Country Girl
Rebecca Hollweg
Country Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px0pk.jpglink
Country Girl
Last played on
Light
Rebecca Hollweg
Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist