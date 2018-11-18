Skipworth & Turner are a male duo, consisting of Rodney Skipworth (from Syracuse, New York) and Phil Turner (from Memphis, Tennessee). Their biggest hit came in 1985, when they went to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart with "Thinking About Your Love." The track reached No. 24 in the UK Singles Chart, and a further release, "Make It Last" peaked at No. 60 in the same chart in January 1989.