Skipworth & Turner are a male duo, consisting of Rodney Skipworth (from Syracuse, New York) and Phil Turner (from Memphis, Tennessee). Their biggest hit came in 1985, when they went to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart with "Thinking About Your Love." The track reached No. 24 in the UK Singles Chart, and a further release, "Make It Last" peaked at No. 60 in the same chart in January 1989.
Thinking About Your Love
Thinking About Your Love (Original 12'' Version)
Thinking About Your Loving
Thinking about you
