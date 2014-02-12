Masato HatanakaBorn 24 January 1975
Masato Hatanaka
1975-01-24
Masato Hatanaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Masato Hatanaka (畑中正人 Masato Hatanaka, born January 24, 1975 in Hamatonbetsu-cho, Hokkaido, Japan) is a Japanese musician, composer, sound artist, sound designer and producer.
Masato Hatanaka Tracks
Skytree Night Sample
Skytree Afternoon Sample
Skytree Morning Sample
