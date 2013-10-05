The QuotesPunk rock band from Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Formed January 2006
The Quotes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6bb0635-29a8-4cd6-88cc-61a3244dc81c
The Quotes Tracks
Sort by
Gypsy Man
The Quotes
Gypsy Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On
The Quotes
Hold On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On
Last played on
Down The Line
The Quotes
Down The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down The Line
Last played on
The Quotes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist