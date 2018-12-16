George WinstonBorn 1949
George Winston
1949
George Winston Biography (Wikipedia)
George Winston (born 1949) is an American pianist who was born in Michigan and grew up mainly in Montana (Miles City and Billings), as well as Mississippi and Florida. He is best known for his solo piano recordings; several of his albums from the early 1980s have sold millions of copies each. He plays in three styles: the melodic approach he developed that he calls "rural folk piano"; stride piano, primarily inspired by Thomas "Fats" Waller and Teddy Wilson; and his primary interest, New Orleans R&B piano, influenced by James Booker, Professor Longhair, and Henry Butler.
Joy
George Winston
Joy
Joy
Brenda's Blues
George Winston
Brenda's Blues
Brenda's Blues
February Sea
George Winston
February Sea
February Sea
Forbidden Forest
George Winston
Forbidden Forest
Forbidden Forest
Untitled
George Winston
Untitled
Untitled
