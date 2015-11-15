The Unknown DJ
Andre Manuel, better known by his stage name The Unknown DJ, is a disc jockey and producer of hip-hop and electro music who is considered to be an early West Coast hip hop-electro pioneer and legend.
808 Beats
Basstronic
