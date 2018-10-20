Inspectah DeckBorn 6 July 1970
Jason Hunter (born July 6, 1970), better known by his stage name Inspectah Deck, is an American rapper, producer, and actor. He is a member of the groups Wu-Tang Clan and Czarface.
He has acquired critical praise for his intricate lyricism, and for his verses on many of the group's most revered songs. He has grown to become a producer in his own right, taking up tracks for fellow clansmen and his own projects.
Above The Clouds (feat. Inspectah Deck)
Gang Starr
Lesson Learn'd (feat. Inspectah Deck & Redman)
Wu-Tang Clan
Elevation
Inspectah Deck
Tru Master
Pete Rock
The Champion
Inspectah Deck
The Champion (Prod by Alchemist)
Inspectah Deck
