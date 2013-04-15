Zozobra was an American heavy metal band that was first conceived by Caleb Scofield during 2006. He was joined by Santos Montano for the band's first release, Harmonic Tremors in 2007. Sonically, Zozobra bears a lot in common with the experimental-hardcore of Old Man Gloom (a project in which both of its members are involved) and symbolically shares a synonymous name; at the same time Zozobra is more post-metal than hardcore punk. Zozobra toured the United States with Isis and Jesu in early 2007. Zozobra has allowed Caleb Scofield the chance to write his own songs for the first time ever, unlike Cave In and Old Man Gloom.

Their second album, Bird of Prey, was released on August 5, 2008, and featured Aaron Harris of Isis on drums. Their third full length Savage Masters was released on April 2, 2013. The album was made available for streaming on SoundCloud on March 25, 2013.

Scofield died on March 28, 2018, putting the future of the band in doubt.