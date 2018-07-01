Terem QuartetFormed 26 November 1986
Terem Quartet
1986-11-26
Terem Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
Terem Quartet (Russian: Терем Квартет) is a musical ensemble from Saint Petersburg, Russia. The ensemble playing in the genre of Crossover was created in 1986. Since that time, Terem Quartet has released 17 CDs, and its repertoire includes more than 500 musical compositions of classical and modern music.
Terem Quartet has performed more than 2,500 concerts in more than 60 countries. The ensemble is regarded as a symbol of Saint Petersburg because it has represented its native city in many cultural events all over the world.
The recent line-up includes: Andrey Konstantinov (soprano domra), Andrey Smirnov (bayan), Vladimir Kudryavtcev (double bass) and Alexey Barshchev (alto domra)
Terem Quartet Tracks
The Legend of The Old Mountain Man
Terem Quartet
The Legend of The Old Mountain Man
Variations on Swan Lake
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Variations on Swan Lake
Variations on Swan Lake
The Legend Of The Old Mountain Man
Terem Quartet
The Legend Of The Old Mountain Man
The Legend Of The Old Mountain Man
Lyrical Dance
Träd
Lyrical Dance
Lyrical Dance
Bagatelle (fur Elise) woO. 59
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle (fur Elise) woO. 59
Bagatelle (fur Elise) woO. 59
Cossack's Farewell
Traditional Russian, Igor Ponomarenko & Terem Quartet
Cossack's Farewell
Cossack's Farewell
Two-Step Nadya
Terem Quartet
Two-Step Nadya
Two-Step Nadya
Variations On Swan Lake
Terem Quartet
Variations On Swan Lake
Variations On Swan Lake
Variations on Swan Lake
Tchaikovsky arr Igor Ponomarenko & Terem Quartet
Variations on Swan Lake
Variations on Swan Lake
Most Probably a Charleston
Terem Quartet
Most Probably a Charleston
Most Probably a Charleston
Concerto Grosso
Terem Quartet
Concerto Grosso
Concerto Grosso
