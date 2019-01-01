EdwinBorn 9 September 1968
Edwin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6b15fa1-f326-4ab8-93b7-7e90870f337e
Edwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin (born September 9, 1968 as Edwin Ghazal) is a Canadian alternative rock singer from Toronto. He is the lead vocalist for the successful Canadian rock band I Mother Earth, as well as a solo artist. He is also the lead singer for the Canadian supergroup Crash Karma. In 2016, he reunited with I Mother Earth for a series of shows and a tour commemorating the twentieth anniversary of their most commercially successful release, Scenery and Fish.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edwin Tracks
Sort by
Edwin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist