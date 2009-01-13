CandiriaFormed 1992
Candiria
1992
Candiria Biography (Wikipedia)
Candiria are an American progressive metal band from Brooklyn, New York. They blend various styles of music including metal, hardcore, hip hop, jazz, and progressive rock. Candiria have often dubbed their sound "urban fusion."
Candiria Tracks
Sirens
Candiria
Sirens
Sirens
Last played on
