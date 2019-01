Tetsu Inoue (テツ・イノウエ) is a producer of electronic music. His style could be described as Digital Minimalism or Lowercase: ambient with a heavy minimalist influence. He has lived in Japan, San Francisco, and New York, and has collaborated with musicians such as Pete Namlook, Bill Laswell, Andrew Deutsch, Terre Thaemlitz, Jonah Sharp, Taylor Deupree, and Uwe Schmidt.

