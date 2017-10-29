Lazaro Mendez, better known by his stage name DJ Laz (born December 2, 1971, in Hollywood, Florida, United States) is a Cuban-American rapper and DJ from Miami, Florida. He hosted the weekday morning "DJ Laz Morning Show" in Miami on WPOW 96.5 FM, branded "Power 96", for 22 years until he left the company in April 2012. Beginning July 4, 2012, the new DJ Laz Morning Show began after arbitration on the newly reformatted WRMA DJ106.7 a Bilingual Dance/Rhythmic formatted station.

He is best known for his albums DJ Laz and Category 6, which charted on U.S. Billboard album charts. He is also notable for the singles "Journey Into Bass" (1994) and "Move Shake Drop" (2008), which peaked at #56 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The DJ Laz Morning Show on LA 96.3 of Los Angeles and DJ 106.7 of Miami is known for mysteriously getting their hands on exclusive content. DJ Laz is also known for his show's prominent appearance on Fox's television show, Dish Nation.

In July 2012, when Justin Bieber made a 911 call to authorities to report paparazzi that were following him, the DJ Laz Morning Show was the first to obtain Bieber's 911 call, airing it on Los Angeles' LA 96.3.