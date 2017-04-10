Bernadette GreevyBorn 3 July 1940. Died 26 September 2008
Bernadette Greevy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6a2856f-4603-43b8-8a93-eb5415245444
Bernadette Greevy Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernadette Greevy (3 July 1940 – 26 September 2008) was an Irish mezzo-soprano. She was founder and artistic director of the Anna Livia Dublin International Opera Festival. She was the first artist-in-residence at the Dublin Institute of Technology's Faculty of Applied Arts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernadette Greevy Tracks
Sort by
Sea pictures for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (Op.37), no.3; Sabbath morning at sea
Edward Elgar
Sea pictures for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (Op.37), no.3; Sabbath morning at sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sea pictures for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (Op.37), no.3; Sabbath morning at sea
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-22T06:06:18
22
Jul
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e35q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-19T06:06:18
19
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev5v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1975-07-25T06:06:18
25
Jul
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1973
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-15T06:06:18
15
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1973
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehd4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-15T06:06:18
15
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist