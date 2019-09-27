Berton Leslie Averre (born December 13, 1953) is an American guitarist. He was the lead guitarist with the band The Knack. They had a No. 6 UK / No. 1 US hit with "My Sharona", which sold 10 million copies in the US. Averre is also a vocal arranger, and has toured with Robby Krieger, Bette Midler, The Cowsills and Sarah Brightman.

In the 1990s, he turned his creative energies towards the theater and developed a screenplay with Tom Schulman, screenwriter of Dead Poets Society and What About Bob?. In 1993, he joined the Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in Los Angeles, where he met Rob Meurer. As a duo with Averre as composer, Meurer as lyricist, and both as book writers, they have written three musical comedies. The first, The Party's Over, received productions in Chicago and La Mirada. The second, Jungle Man!, has had two hit productions at Stage One in Wichita, in 2000 and 2002. The third, Robin Hood: The Untold Story, was the hit of the ASCAP/Disney Workshop in 2001, and has been seen in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Long Beach.[citation needed]