Wolf BiermannBorn 15 November 1936
Wolf Biermann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6a07c01-805f-4b2a-8ec4-69406a974f2d
Wolf Biermann Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Wolf Biermann (born 15 November 1936) is a German singer-songwriter and former East German dissident. He is perhaps best known for the 1968 song "Ermutigung" and his expatriation from East Germany in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolf Biermann Tracks
Sort by
Am Brandenburg Tor
Wolf Biermann
Am Brandenburg Tor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am Brandenburg Tor
Last played on
Wolf Biermann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist