Spiers & Boden Biography (Wikipedia)
Spiers and Boden were an English folk duo. John Spiers plays melodeon and concertina, while Jon Boden sings and plays fiddle and guitar while stamping the rhythm on a stomp box.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spiers & Boden Tracks
Jiggery Pokerwork/Haul Away/Seven Stars
Spiers & Boden
Jiggery Pokerwork/Haul Away/Seven Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Jack Robinson/Argiers/Old Tom of Oxford
Spiers & Boden
Jack Robinson/Argiers/Old Tom of Oxford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Jack Robinson/Argiers/Old Tom of Oxford
Last played on
Good King Wenceslas
Traditional Carol, John Mason Neale, Ian Giles, Giles Lewin & Spiers and Boden Duo
Good King Wenceslas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good King Wenceslas
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Captain Ward
Spiers & Boden
Captain Ward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Captain Ward
Last played on
Rochdale Coconut Dance
Spiers & Boden
Rochdale Coconut Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Oswestry Wake
Spiers & Boden
Oswestry Wake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Oswestry Wake
Last played on
The Birth Of Robin Hood
Spiers & Boden
The Birth Of Robin Hood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
The Birth Of Robin Hood
Last played on
Dawn Chorus
Spiers & Boden
Dawn Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Dawn Chorus
Last played on
The Rain it Rains
Spiers & Boden
The Rain it Rains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
The Rain it Rains
Last played on
Prickle-Eye Bush
Spiers & Boden
Prickle-Eye Bush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Prickle-Eye Bush
Last played on
Tom Padget
Spiers & Boden
Tom Padget
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Tom Padget
Last played on
Horn Fair
Spiers & Boden
Horn Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Horn Fair
Last played on
The Old Lancashire Hornpipe/the Third Beekeeper
Traditional English & Spiers & Boden
The Old Lancashire Hornpipe/the Third Beekeeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Lancashire Hornpipe/the Third Beekeeper
Performer
Last played on
Old Maui
Spiers & Boden
Old Maui
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Old Maui
Last played on
Gooseberry Bush / Laudanum Bunches
Spiers & Boden
Gooseberry Bush / Laudanum Bunches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Sloe Gin Set (frozen Gin / Vinegar Reel / The Sloe
Spiers & Boden
Sloe Gin Set (frozen Gin / Vinegar Reel / The Sloe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
The Three-Two Set
Spiers & Boden
The Three-Two Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
The Three-Two Set
Last played on
Bold Sir Rylas
Spiers & Boden
Bold Sir Rylas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Bold Sir Rylas
Last played on
The Quaker/Brighton Camp
Spiers & Boden
The Quaker/Brighton Camp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
The Quaker/Brighton Camp
Last played on
monkey-cokey
Spiers & Boden
monkey-cokey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
monkey-cokey
Last played on
Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy
Spiers & Boden
Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy
Last played on
Oswestry Wake/Morgan Rattler
Spiers & Boden
Oswestry Wake/Morgan Rattler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Rambling Sailor
Spiers & Boden
Rambling Sailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Rambling Sailor
Last played on
The Dawn Chorus
Spiers & Boden
The Dawn Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
The Dawn Chorus
Last played on
Haul Away
Spiers & Boden
Haul Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Haul Away
Last played on
Brown Adam
Spiers & Boden
Brown Adam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlw.jpglink
Brown Adam
Last played on
