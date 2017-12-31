Max HansenBorn 22 December 1897. Died 12 November 1961
Max Hansen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1897-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a69ef833-d9af-45a3-9abe-7779f067f51c
Max Hansen Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Hansen (22 December 1897 – 12 November 1961), also known as 'The Little Caruso', was a Danish singer, cabaret artist, actor, and comedian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max Hansen Tracks
Sort by
Ich reiss mir eine Wimper aus
Fredy Raymond & Max Hansen
Ich reiss mir eine Wimper aus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ich reiss mir eine Wimper aus
Composer
Last played on
EINMAL MOCHT ICH KEINE SORGEN HABEN
Max Hansen
EINMAL MOCHT ICH KEINE SORGEN HABEN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Max Hansen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist