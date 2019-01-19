ManoAka Nagoor Babu, Indian Playback Singer
Mano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a69ea2d4-ac34-4c20-8472-9b84f03830d0
Mano Biography (Wikipedia)
Nagoor Babu, known by his stage name Mano, is an Indian playback singer, voice-over artist, actor, producer, television anchor and music composer. He is a recipient of several awards such as the Nandi Awards from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Kalaimamani award from the Government of Tamil Nadu.
Mano has recorded more than 30,000 songs for various Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam,Oriya and Bollywood films. He has also performed for over 3000 live concerts across the continents. Notably, he has recorded 2,000 songs for music director Ilayaraja.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mano Tracks
Sort by
Muqabala Muqabala
Mano
Muqabala Muqabala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muqabala Muqabala
Last played on
Nee Oru Kaadhal Sangeetham
Mano
Nee Oru Kaadhal Sangeetham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nee Oru Kaadhal Sangeetham
Last played on
This and That
Mano
This and That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This and That
Last played on
Mano Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist