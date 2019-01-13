Thomas LarcherBorn 16 September 1963
Thomas Larcher
1963-09-16
Thomas Larcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Larcher (born 16 September 1963 in Innsbruck) is an Austrian composer and pianist.
Nocturne - Insomnia
Thomas Larcher
Antennen-Requiem für H
Thomas Larcher
Red and Green
Thomas Larcher
Sechs Kleine Klavierstücke Op. 19: Sehr Langsam
Arnold Schoenberg
Nocturne – Insomnia (Proms 2017)
Thomas Larcher
Langsam
Arnold Schoenberg
Ouroboros for cello and orchestra
Thomas Larcher
Sonata in F minor (Op.120 No.1) for clarinet or viola and
Johannes Brahms
12 Pieces for Pianists and other Children
Thomas Larcher
Symphony No 2 (Proms 2016)
Thomas Larcher
Hotelzimmer 1942 (Hollywood Song Book)
Hanns Eisler
Two songs from A Padmore Cycle
Thomas Larcher
Smart Dust
Thomas Larcher
Violin Concerto
Thomas Larcher
A Padmore cycle
Thomas Larcher
Schwanengesang - song-cycle D.957 for voice and piano
Franz Schubert
Die Stadt (Schwanengesang)
Franz Schubert
A Padmore cycle for voice and piano or orchestra
Thomas Larcher
Ferdi from A Padmore Cycle
Mark Padmore
Ständchen (Schwanengesang)
Franz Schubert
Poems for Piano
Thomas Larcher
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
Thomas Larcher
Böse Zellen (first movement)
Thomas Larcher
A Song from ? (Allegretto) from Madhares for string quartet
Thomas Larcher
Madhares (String Quartet No.3), IV. Sleepless 2- Madhares and V A Song from ?
Thomas Larcher
Poems, 12 pieces for piano dedicated to Friederike Gösweiner: Waking Up in Nazing (2010);
Thomas Larcher
Poems, 12 pieces for piano dedicated to Friederike Gösweiner: Sad yellow whale (2006) ...f
Thomas Larcher
