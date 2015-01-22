Beata KozidrakBorn 4 May 1960
Beata Kozidrak
1960-05-04
Beata Kozidrak Biography (Wikipedia)
Beata Kozidrak (born 4 May 1960 in Lublin, Poland) is a Polish singer and vocalist of the pop-rock band Bajm and the sister of Jarosław Kozidrak.
Her career began in 1978 when she placed second at the National Festival of Polish Song in Opole performing the song Piechotą do lata. Since the 1980s, she has been a member of the group Bajm with whom she has recorded ten albums.
